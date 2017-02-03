NC Deadly Shooting of Murder Suspect Ends Chase on I-95

The scene where the chase ended and shooting occurred on Interstate 95 (Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina)

ROWLAND, N.C. - Authorities say a suspect in a slaying in South Carolina was shot and killed after a chase across the state line on Interstate 95 ended in an armed confrontation with North Carolina state troopers.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike Baker says the agency was asked about 7:15 a.m. Friday to help pursue the murder suspect as a chase was underway on Interstate 95 just north of the state line.



The scene where the chase ended on Interstate 95 (Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina) (Photo: Zarcone, Patrick W.)

North Carolina troopers made several attempts to stop the suspect’s car, and once the vehicle finally stopped, “an armed confrontation ensured, and the suspect died on the scene,” Baker said. The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, which is the protocol for trooper-involved shootings. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also protocol. Further details on the homicide the suspect is alleged to have been involved in have not been released at this time.

Baker says in an email that the suspect was killed during a confrontation after the chase ended.

He says the man was wanted in connection with a murder in Marlboro County.

The two North Carolina troopers involved in the incident were placed on administrative duty, and the State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

