President Trump Honors NC Deputy Who Pulled Man Out Of Burning Vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Avery County Sheriff's Deputy Lieutenant William Buchanan was honored by President Donald Trump inside the East Room of the White House Tuesday.

Deputy Buchanan and 11 other first responders received the Medal of Valor, which is the nation’s highest award for valor by public safety officers and serves to recognize extraordinary acts above and beyond the call of duty.

Lt. Buchanan helped pull a man from a burning vehicle, which had crashed in Carter County, Tenn., in February 2016.

Putnam County (Tenn.) Rescue Squad's EMT Sean Ochsenbein was also riding by and stopped to help.

"The car burst into flames, myself and Sean arrived about the same time. We had to use his vehicle to pull the door open on the car to get Mr. Oaks out. Sean immediately started working on him putting him in triage and I started putting him in traction." Buchanan said.

"Just humbled to get it," Buchanan said. "I don't think actually deserve it. I think the credit should be going to the good lord, not me. He's the one who put Sean and I together that night to save that life."

The President spoke highly of the effort.

"They braved smoke, fire and explosion to rescue the man, people thought it would be impossible to save his life," President Trump said. "Great job guys."

Buchanan's family also attended the ceremony.

