NC Driver Shot in Leg By Brother As He Was Unloading Gun in Car: Police

DENTON, N.C.-- A driver is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his brother.

Denton police confirms 27-year-old John Wilson Smith was driving on Bombay Rd. when his brother, Matthew Southerland Smith, a passenger in the car, decided to unload a 9mm to put away. The gun fired one bullet into the leg of Smith as he was driving.

John Smith was taken by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The shooting is still under investigation, police say. No other information on the incident has been released.

