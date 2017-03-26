NC Father, Son Killed In Crash On Way To Motorcycle Race

Christopher Gragg, 53, and his son Cody Gragg, 23, are from Lenoir. Troopers say a tire on their 2003 Freightliner motor home blew out causing the driver to lose control, hit the guardrail, flip over down the embankment and catch fire. (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The victims in a fatal motor home crash on I-77 Saturday were identified as a father and son on their way to a motorcycle race.

The crash happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68 in Chester County, South Carolina.

Christopher Gragg, 53, and his son Cody Gragg, 23, are from Lenoir.

Troopers say a tire on their 2003 Freightliner motor home blew out causing the driver to lose control, hit the guardrail, flip over down the embankment and catch fire.

Troopers say no other passengers or vehicles were involved.

Cody Gragg races motorcycles.

The father and son were on their way to a race in Georgia when the crash happened around noon Saturday.

