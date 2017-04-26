NC Flooding: Edgecombe County Declares State Of Emergency

Motorists drive through floodwaters on Six Forks Road in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, amid heavy rain in the area. (Chris Seward/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Raleigh News & Observer, 2017 MCT)

RALEIGH, NC -- Officials in Edgecombe County have declared a state of emergency in response to heavy rains that led to flooding which has closed local roads.



The county said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that several roads are impassable and that residents on one road outside the town of Pinetops have been evacuated. The county reported nine state roads are closed in the county, most near Pinetops and Rocky Mount.



According to the county, the Tar River continues to rise although it hasn't reached its peak. The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest Friday at 31.7 feet. By comparison, the river reached 36.2 feet after Hurricane Matthew last October.



An emergency shelter has been opened for people affected by the flooding.

