NC Funeral Home Destroyed in Massive Fire

(Photo: Blount, Devetta)

NASHVILLE, N.C.--Flames shot high into the sky when a funeral home caught fire Tuesday night in Nash County.

The blaze was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the Richardson Funeral Home at 204 N. Alston St. in Nashville, according to Nash County officials.

Two fire departments were assisting the Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville police and Nash County Sheriff’s deputies blocked the street and directed traffic in the area.

By 10:30 p.m., most flames appeared to be extinguished, but crews were still dousing the building.

The fire had been put out and crews had left the scene by early Wednesday morning.

There is no word about a possible cause. No injuries were reported.

The funeral home was established in 1918 and was set to turn 100 years old this year.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV