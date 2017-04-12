NC GOP Leader Says There'll Be No Action on Gay Marriage Bill

Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, center, flanked by fellow Republicans, speaks at a press conference after HB 142 passed in the General Assembly March 30, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. (Chris Sweard/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Raleigh News & Observer, 2017 MCT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - One of North Carolina's leading Republican politicians says there will never be a hearing for proposed legislation aimed at countering the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

RELATED: NC Bill Seeks to Reinstate Ban on Same-Sex Marriage



House Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain said in a statement Wednesday that the bill introduced this week won't be considered because the nation's highest court "has firmly ruled on the issue."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

“There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard,” said Moore in a statement.

A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation's highest court overstepped its authority with its 2015 gay-marriage ruling. Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern and Carl Ford of China Grove say the decision effectively voided an amendment to North Carolina's constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.

© 2017 Associated Press