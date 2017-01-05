NC Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Events Postponed Due To Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The committee organizing new Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration ceremonies has postponed the events due to winter weather.
On Wednesday, they originally canceled the parade and moved the ceremonies inside. However as of Thursday they have postponed all events.
