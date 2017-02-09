NC Group Serves God By Building 1,000 Wheelchair Ramps

Volunteers with Serving Out Savior stand on a finished wheelchair ramp.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On a cold and windy Thursday morning, a group of men grabbed shovels, hammers, saws, wood and started working.

“Most of us are in our 70s. We have one person that’s 80 and one person that’s 82,” said Elmer Hayashi as he helped fold a tarp.

Hayashi and seven other men, volunteers with Serving Our Savior, were on a mission; to build wheelchair ramp number 1009.

“Go out and serve the Lord and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Hayashi. “A lot of them would just never be able to get out of the house at all.”

Serving Our Savior started in 2000, by Charles Bris-Bois and John Jordan. two members of Winston-Salem’s First Baptist Church.

Hayashi explained, “Started by doing handy man jobs and medical transportation. Anything they could think of.”

But soon, the group received a request to build a wheelchair ramp. Jack Shearin, a deacon, of First Baptist with the assistance of two other volunteers, Buddy Guerry and Donald McCollum started the wheelchair ministry.

“(There was) a great need and it soon blossomed into a ministry and they built 25 ramps that first year,” Hayashi said.

Since then, the group designed and constructed over 1,000 ramps in Forsyth County. Demand increased every year, with Serving Our Savior receiving 180 calls in 2016. Volunteers managed to build 80 ramps.

Hayashi said the number of ramps they construct in 2017 could more than double their 2016 numbers.

“This year we’ve gotten 17 calls in January alone and that could translate to 200 ramps this year if it kept up. We are trying to do two a week just to keep up with the waiting list.”

Some people or their families pay for 25 percent or all if possible of the cost of materials to build the ramp. However, through donations, people who are unable to pay, might still end up with the ramp they need.

After all, Hayashi said serving the Lord and their community is what the ministry is all about.

“People come out and sometimes hug us and tell us how grateful they are and how happy they are to have the ramp,” said Hayashi. “They’re very grateful and that’s one of the rewards of doing this kind of thing. I think Serving Our Savior really says it all. That’s what we are into doing.”

After the work was done and the tools packed away, the group of men stood on the newly constructed ramp for a quick picture. The men pointed to a black metal sign placed at the top right corner of the ramp.

It reads, “Making a difference in the name of Jesus.”

According to First Baptist Church’s website, volunteers are needed on Tuesday every week. For more information, contact Serving Our Savior at (336)725-6774.

(© 2017 WFMY)