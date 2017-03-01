NC Highway Patrol Trooper Hit By Vehicle

NC Trooper hit by vehicle. Pic. WBTV (Photo: Custom)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a vehicle while responding to a car crash in Catawba County.

According to WBTV, the trooper was knocked nearly 20 feet. Officials said the trooper was crossing Highway 321 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver told law enforcement he was blinded by flashing lights from the emergency vehicles before he struck the trooper.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFMY