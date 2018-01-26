Hurt Owl Rescued From I-40 By NC Trooper Out Of Surgery

Trooper rescues injured owl. Pic. NC State Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE, NC – An injured owl rescued by a North Carolina State Trooper and a tow truck driver is out of surgery.

Trooper Landon Mendenhall rescued the owl after it was struck on a median near the Union Cross Road exit in Kernersville.

Mendenhall said the bird was alone and unable to fly after being hit by a car. A tow truck driver also helped to rescue the owl. Mendenhall was able to get close enough to wrap the bird in a t-shirt and put him in his patrol car.

The owl was taken to Carolina Raptor Center in Charlotte, a place that specializes in wildlife rehab.

The owl is a Barred Owl and right now they haven’t determined if it’s a male or female.

The owl underwent surgery on Friday for a broken wing. The Carolina Raptor Center said it placed two pins to help the bone heal in the wing.

They also said the owl was back on its perch at the center and seems to be doing well. It could take two to three and a half months or longer before it’s released back into the wild.

The center does not name animals but has given it an ID which you can track online.

