NC Lawmaker Disapproves Of Children's Book To Teach Anti-Bullying

CHARLOTTE, NC -- School officials in Charlotte have dropped plans to have some elementary school students read a book about a boy who likes to dress like a girl.



Local media report that Charles Jeter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message to Republican lawmakers in Raleigh telling them the district would drop plans to have students read "Jacob's New Dress."



Some lawmakers had complained about plans to use the book in four elementary schools as part of an anti-bullying program.



Jeter says the students will instead read "Red: A Crayon's Story," a book about a red crayon that thinks of himself as blue.



Tami Fitzgerald with the North Carolina Values Coalition said Tuesday that elementary schools should be focused on reading, writing and arithmetic and not encouraging boys to wear dresses.

© 2017 Associated Press