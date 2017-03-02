NC Lawmakers Have Proposal To Fight Opioid Problem

drugs disposal (Photo: dea.gov)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican lawmakers and North Carolina's new Democratic attorney general are getting behind a plan to address the state's opioid abuse problem.

Attorney General Josh Stein and the legislators scheduled a Legislative Building news conference Thursday to unveil their proposal. The legislation is expected to focus on improved rules to prescribe and dispense opioid drugs like OxyContin and funds for treating opioid abusers and helping them get clean.

The legislature passed a law in 2016 that creates a statewide standing order at all pharmacies for access to a prescription drug that can reverse overdoses of heroin, OxyContin or other opium-based drugs.

