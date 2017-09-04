NC Lawmakers React to Trump's Reported DACA Decision

U.S. Senate Republican candidate and North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis speaks at the Conservative Rally, North Carolina's largest annual political rally, October 24, 2014 in Smithfield, North Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images)

North Carolina Lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump's reported announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Programs (DACA), which he inherited from President Barack Obama.

DACA protects almost 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation, said Trump will give Congress six months to craft a bill to replace DACA. But a senior White House aide told Politico that John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.”

Here's what NC Senator Thom Tillis said:

"Regardless of the policy itself, DACA is an executive overreach that sets immigration policy through executive order instead of the proper channel - legislation. It’s the responsibility of Congress, not the President, to offer a long-term legislative fix. In the weeks ahead, Senator Tillis will be working with his Republican colleagues on conservative legislation that will address the long-term uncertainty facing undocumented minors by creating a fair but rigorous process for legal status that requires individuals 18 or older to either be employed, pursue post-secondary education, or serve in the Armed Forces."

