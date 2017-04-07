NC Lifeguard Drowns at YMCA Pool: Police

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A 911 call reveals the dramatic moments after a 21-year-old lifeguard was found unresponsive in a Charlotte area YMCA pool Thuesday.
According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers responded to a reported missing worker at the Lincoln County YMCA on Gaston Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Before they arrived at the scene, officers were notified that the employee, identified as 21-year-old Yesenia Jimenez Linares, was found unresponsive in the pool by YMCA workers.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Linares arrived at the YMCA around 5:15 a.m. to get the pool set up for the day. Around 6:45 a.m. staff members were concerned because the pool was still locked. Once they got inside they called 911.
"She had close friends here," Thompson said. "She was loved by her co-workers and our members here."
Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.
A https://www.gofundme.com/rememberyesenia-funeral-fundGoFundMe account has been established for Linares.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs