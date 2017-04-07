NC Lifeguard Drowns at YMCA Pool: Police

Go Fund Me

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A 911 call reveals the dramatic moments after a 21-year-old lifeguard was found unresponsive in a Charlotte area YMCA pool Thuesday.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers responded to a reported missing worker at the Lincoln County YMCA on Gaston Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Before they arrived at the scene, officers were notified that the employee, identified as 21-year-old Yesenia Jimenez Linares, was found unresponsive in the pool by YMCA workers.

Linares arrived at the YMCA around 5:15 a.m. to get the pool set up for the day. Around 6:45 a.m. staff members were concerned because the pool was still locked. Once they got inside they called 911.

911 Operator: Do you know what happened?

Caller: I have no idea. We just found her in the pool. She's a lifeguard.

Coworkers performed CPR and chaos can be heard in the background as others tried to get the defibrillator.

"Open the door!" the caller is heard saying about the door to the defibrillator.

When the dispatcher asked if they had a defibrillator, the caller responded, "We have one but we can't open the door."

Officials later clarified that the workers were unable to open the door to the pool area, not a door to the defibrillator inside the Y.

Linares was taken to CMC-Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

The Y's Molly Thompson said staff members here treat each other like family and many of them are devastated.

"She had close friends here," Thompson said. "She was loved by her co-workers and our members here."

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

A https://www.gofundme.com/rememberyesenia-funeral-fundGoFundMe account has been established for Linares.

