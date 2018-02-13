NC Lottery Error Shorts Winners on Cash 5 Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC Lottery says it is working to make sure 48 Cash 5 players who received $4 less than they should have won get their full prize.

In the Monday, February 12 Carolina Cash 5 drawing, 48 tickets matched four of the five winning numbers and should have won a prize of $256. The lottery says due to an error, the players with those tickets only got $252.

NC Lottery officials say they're doing everything they can to make sure the winners get the full amount of their prize.

Executive Director of the NC Lottery Alice Garland says the mistake was made by human error involving the calculations of what the pari-mutuel prize would be. With a pari-mutuel prize, the total available prize money for a particular prize level is split between all winners of that prize level.

The lottery is asking anyone who had a ticket that matched four of the five numbers in Monday’s drawing to call 1-888-732-6235 so that a review can be done.

