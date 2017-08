NC Man Killed After Van Crushes Him (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 46-year-old North Carolina man died after a van fell on top of him.



The Wake County Sheriff's Office says Fredy Castro of Raleigh was crushed about 5:30 p.m. Friday while helping a relative repair the van.



Witnesses told deputies the van slipped off its jack.



Castro was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

© 2017 Associated Press