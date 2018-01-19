NC Man Selling Paper Cup He Claims Was Used By Elvis

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A Mount Holly man is selling a paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago on eBay for over $1,700.

Wade Jones is an Elvis collector and he says the crumpled blue-and-white Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April of 1956 after the king performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

"And he was on his way from leaving Tulsa, Oklahoma to drive to Oklahoma City for another concert that night and an Elvis fan, June Jones, got the cup that Elvis drank out of." said Jones.

"Something like this is an one-of-a-kind thing that puts a personal touch to Elvis, that hey he was a real person walking around eating, drinking, sleeping and here's evidence of it."

The auction is set to end Sunday night. So far, dozens of bids have been placed on the online auction website.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM