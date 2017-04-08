NC Mom, Daughter Reported Missing Found Dead in Burned Burn: Police

Tiffany Cartwright, 35, and her mother, Eva Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a friend after they didn’t show up Sunday at church, and Cartwright failed to report to work.

WILMINGTON, N.C.--Police have identified two bodies found in a burned structure in Columbus County Monday as missing Wilmington women, Tiffany Cartwright and her mother Eva Jones.

Cartwright, 35, and Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a church friend. Police said they had not been heard from since Friday, March 31, and had missed church and work obligations. They were believed to be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

On Monday night around 9:15 p.m., the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, North Whiteville Fire Department and Evergreen Fire Department were dispatched to a brush fire call on Silver Spoon Road.

When they arrived on scene they found a barn fully engulfed in flames. During the preliminary investigation of the structure fire, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office discovered two bodies inside of the burnt structure. Investigators have ruled this fire an arson, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Holly Tree Elementary sent a letter to parents Thursday that confirmed Cartwright, a custodian at the school, had died. Police initially identified Cartwright as one of the remains, and later confirmed Jones as the other.

