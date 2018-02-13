NC Mom, Her Teen Daughter Killed In Crash On Way to School

Brianna Scott, 13, was killed along with her mother in a car crash Monday morning on the way to school. (Pembroke Middle School)

PEMBROKE, N.C.--A mother and her teen daughter are dead after a head-on collision. The other driver is facing charges in their death.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrolman (NCSHP), the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Deep Branch Road. Trooper CD Lowery says. 33-year-old Jessica Oxendine was driving to Pembroke Middle School with two children in the car when an oncoming vehicle hit her car head-on. Oxendine and her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna Scott, both of Maxton, were killed in the crash. A younger child in the backseat of the vehicle was okay, report troopers.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Oxendine’s car was traveling northwest on Deep Branch Road, when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, crossed the center line and smashed into Oxendine, the report states.

Rudolph Freeman, who the Trooper says crossed the center line, was on his way to Purnell Swett High School with his three daughters in the car, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

Freeman is charged with two counts misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and two counts careless and reckless driving.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY