NC Museum Presents 'Tar Heels In The Trenches' WWI Exhibit

(Photo: 13News Now)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) --- An Elizabeth City history museum is giving visitors a personal look at one of the most significant events in history.

"Tar Heels in the Trench" is a new exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle that showcases North Carolina's connection to World War I.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of America's entrance into the "war to end all wars."

“We’re pulling from artifacts people haven’t seen before," said curator Wanda Lassiter.

Pictures and actual uniforms of local soldiers are on display. The exhibit features the stories of five different North Carolina natives.

“Having a picture is the most powerful thing you can look at," said Lassiter.

One of the displays features Chowan County native Lloyd Eldon Griffin.

“He was actually a part of the inter-allied games that were held in Paris," said Lassiter.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display until the end of the year.

(© 2017 WVEC)