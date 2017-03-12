NC NAACP Protests Deportation of Pregnant Guatemalan Woman

(Photo: WNCN, Custom)

ANGIER, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's NAACP chapter is protesting the pending deportation of a pregnant woman back to the violent Central American country she left as a teenager.



Multiple media organizations reported that the civil-rights organization is taking up the cause of 33-year-old Lillian Cardona-Perez, a wife and mother of four.



North Carolina NAACP president William Barber and other ministers urged elected officials to intervene in the case during a vigil late Saturday in Harnett County.



Cardona-Perez says she has a work permit that is valid through October. She has a hearing Thursday before U.S. immigration officials in Charlotte and can be sent back to Guatemala if her hearing is denied.



WRAL reports the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not responded to questions about the woman's deportation case.

