NC Officer Demoted After Telling Attorney He Can't Record Traffic Stop

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer has been demoted after he was caught on camera telling an Uber driver he could not record a traffic stop.



Local news outlets report police records show that Wilmington police Sgt. Kenneth Becker was demoted to corporal Wednesday. The demotion costs Becker $1.38 an hour.

RELATED: NC Cop Falsely Tells Attorney He Can't Record Traffic Stop



The incident between Becker and Uber driver Jesse Bright was recorded last month. Bright is also an attorney in Wilmington.



Shortly after the video was revealed, Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous and New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon issued statements saying filming law enforcement is legal and encouraged.



Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson said an investigation of the incident was closed Thursday. She could not say whether the demotion was directly related to the investigation.



Becker has been with the department 17 years.

© 2017 Associated Press