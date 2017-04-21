NC Officer Won't Face Internal Discipline After Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have determined that Officer Brentley Vinson complied with department policy when he killed Keith Lamont Scott in a shooting that touched off days rioting and protests. (The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has determined an officer who killed a man last year followed proper procedures.

The department said Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in shooting and killing Keith Lamont Scott, during a confrontation outside an apartment complex Sept. 20, according to a letter the department sent to Scott’s widow.

RELATED: Keith Scott's Autopsy, Toxicology Report Released

The decision means Officer Vinson will not face termination, suspension or other discipline after an internal review of the shooting.

RELATED: No Charges Filed In Death of Keith Scott

Following Scott’s death, riots and street demonstrations roiled Charlotte, which prompted dozens of arrests and pushed former Governor Pat McCrory to declare a state of emergency.

RELATED: Protesters, Officers Clash After Deadly Shooting in Charlotte

Keith Lamont Scott

Stay connected 24/7: Download the WFMY News 2 App

An attorney for Scott’s family criticized CMPD, saying the decision shows, “It’s darn near impossible to investigate yourself.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY