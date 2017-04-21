NC Officer Won't Face Internal Discipline After Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has determined an officer who killed a man last year followed proper procedures.
The department said Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in shooting and killing Keith Lamont Scott, during a confrontation outside an apartment complex Sept. 20, according to a letter the department sent to Scott’s widow.
The decision means Officer Vinson will not face termination, suspension or other discipline after an internal review of the shooting.
Following Scott’s death, riots and street demonstrations roiled Charlotte, which prompted dozens of arrests and pushed former Governor Pat McCrory to declare a state of emergency.
An attorney for Scott’s family criticized CMPD, saying the decision shows, “It’s darn near impossible to investigate yourself.”
