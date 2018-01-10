NC Pastor Faces Over 140 Sex Crime Charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville pastor has been arrested in connection with four different children being sexually abused from 1996 to 2008, police confirmed.
Glen Collins, 51, knew the victims and was a pastor of a church in east Fayetteville at the time of the offenses.
Detectives began investigating the allegations in October 2017 after a victim came forward.
RELATED: Pastor Admits To 'Sexual Incident,' Gets Standing Ovation For Congregation
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Youth Services Division have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with reported sexual abuse that occurred between the years of 1996 and 2008. Detectives began investigating these allegations in October 2017, after a victim came forward and notified the FPD of the sexual abuse.
Collins was charged with:
- 12 counts of first-degree rape
- 5 counts of first-degree sexual offense
- 5 counts of second-degree rape
- 3 counts of second-degree sexual offense
- 9 counts of statutory rape
- 6 counts of statutory sexual offense
- 32 counts of indecent liberties with a child
- 25 counts of child sexual – sexual activity
- 39 counts of sexual activity by a parent
- 2 counts of crimes against nature
- 2 counts of sexual battery
- 1 count of attempted second-degree sexual offense
- 1 count of attempted crimes against nature
Collins surrendered to law enforcement Monday evening.
He’s being held on a $3.75 million secured bond and made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs