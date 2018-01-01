NC Police Department Calls Each Victim after Rape Kits Destroyed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.--Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Fayetteville police Lt. John Somerindyke says that in 90 percent of the more than 300 cases, the victim or guardian was reached or the victim had died. Police recruited the help of Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County to reach out to the victims.

One of the victims whom Somerindyke contacted says she appreciates police calling her.

Resources for Survivors: Where to Turn After a Sexual Assault

The Joyful Heart Foundation advocates for testing of all rape kits sitting on shelves. Experts there say they don't know of another police department that's called victims about destroyed rape kits.

RELATED | NC Leaders Push For Replacing Outdated Rape Kits

RELATED | No On-Campus Access To Rape Kits At Triad Colleges

RELATED | Testing of Backlogged Rape Evidence Leads to Hundreds of Convictions

RELATED | Impact of Sexual Trauma and How You Can Help

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press