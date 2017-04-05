NC Police K-9s Rewarded With Ice Cream After Finding Guns, Suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two police K-9s were rewarded with ice cream cones after finding two hidden guns and a man trying to run from police on Wednesday, Hillsborough police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle with two people inside at Cardinal Drive and Churton Street in Hillsborough, police said.

The passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police K-9 Vader was brought to the scene and chased the suspect into woods and over a fence where Vader then held the man until other officers could arrive.

Then, Viper, another Hillsborough police K-9, was called in to help.

Vader and Viper then found two guns that the suspect hid in the woods while on the run, police said.

Stay connected 24/7: Download the WFMY News 2 App

“Such a phenomenal job by these K9 officers and they earned themselves an exceptional reward,” police said.

The suspect who fled was taken into custody while the driver of the vehicle was questioned and later released, according to police.

The man, whose name was not available, was charged with a count of resist, delay and obstruct and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2017 WFMY