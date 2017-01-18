NC Rep. Going to Inauguration, Says He's 'Disgusted' by Trump

Representative David Price, a Democrat from North Carolina, waits to begin a House Appropriations Committee markup in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images. (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Rep. David Price says he'll attend the inauguration of Donald Trump "with pride" in the country even though he's appalled by the president-elect.



The Democrat said in statement Tuesday night that he won't join about 50 House colleagues who say they'll boycott Trump's swearing-in Friday in Washington. North Carolina's other two Democratic House members, Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams, said Tuesday they won't attend.

U.S. House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman David Price (D-NC) (L) and ranking member Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) talk on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2008 Getty Images)

RELATED: 2 NC Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration



Price says his main reason for attending is to affirm "democracy and the rule of law."



The number of lawmakers who initially said they would skip the event has increased after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday for challenging Trump's his legitimacy to be president. Price says he's "angered and disgusted" by Trump's attacks on the civil rights leader.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.