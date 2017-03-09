CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kids are feeling the painful burn of the latest dangerous dare, prompting a local school to issue a warning to parents.
The so-called eraser challenge is the latest dare spreading on social media.
Participants rub an eraser against their skin as hard and fast as they can for a specific amount of time. Many are developing burns and skin abrasions.
At East Iredell Middle School, administrators noticed evidence that students are participating in the challenge. School leaders issued a warning on social media, advising parents about the challenge and its warning signs.
