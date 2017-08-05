NC Shoppers Cross State Line For Tax Free Weekend In Virginia

Tax Free Weekend

DANVILLE, VA - Believe it or not. Back-to-school is here.

Some parents are going from North Carolina to Virginia for Sales Tax Free Weekend.

Shoppers won't have to pay sales tax on school supplies that cost 20 dollars or less, as well as clothing and shoes under 100 bucks.

Carlette Graves drove from Yanceyville to Danville to save on school supplies.

"It's really good because it saves a little bit of money, and I always say a little bit is better than nothing," said Gaves. "I saved like $40."

Mark Gill took the trip from Roxboro to Danville as well.

"At Target, we saved about $7," said Gill. "We got pens, papers, pencils, stuff for dorms rooms, my son is starting college so we got towels."

North Carolina doesn't offer a sales tax free weekend.

Lawmakers got rid of it years ago in a tax reform bill saying it cost the state $13 million in lost revenue.

Some folks are hoping that will change, and soon.

