NC Lawmaker Says He Wants to Arm Teachers, School Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The day after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school, there is a new push to allow teachers to carry guns in schools in North Carolina.

One-third of states currently allow teachers and other adults to carry firearms on campus. In North and South Carolina, concealed weapons are not allowed inside any school building.

North Carolina Representative Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus) announced he’s working with police officers to develop a bill that would train school personnel and allow them to carry guns on campus. Across the nation, thousands of teachers are seeking training on their own, including in Charlotte.

“We're concerned, and of course that's what makes us come up with emergency plans,” one third grade teacher told WCNC in Charlotte.

But others don’t think more guns is the answer.

“What happens if that firearm is lost or misplaced, and a child got a hold of it?” said public school board member Scott Shine. “In the school, I think that’s a place where we need to keep our firearms at home.”

Several other school security bills are in the works in the Carolinas right now. One would place armed officers at every single public school; another would require metal detectors statewide.

