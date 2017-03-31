NC Patrolman Helps Stranded Woman Get Gas in Viral Post

PIKEVILLE, NC — A woman's Facebook post recognizing a North Carolina Highway Patrolman has gone viral.

Dana Jones Sauls' post says she was at a gas station in Pikeville Thursday when a patrolman and a woman entered the gas station. The patrolman said he brought the woman to the station to fill up his gas can for her. The officer noticed her car was out of gas on the side of HWY 795 and gave her a ride to the station.

The Patrolman was glad to let Sauls snap a picture and share it on Facebook.

Sauls said "I am so tired of seeing all the negative in my news feed about police officers so I wanted to share something nice. Please share with everyone. I would like this photo to go viral so the world can see just how truly our officers care for us and our communities."

As of Friday morning, the post had over 3,400 shares and more than 4,000 reactions.

