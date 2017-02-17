NC Teacher To Help Set World Hockey Record, Raise Money For Cancer

Coach Corey Crane taking part in the 11 Day Power Play in NY (Photo: WFMY)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- 11 days, 251 straight hours of hockey and there’s one man just crazy enough to attempt it.

Corey Crane, who’s a Special Education Teacher at Green Ridge Elementary, in Montgomery County will travel to Buffalo, NY to help set a world record and raise money for cancer research.

Crane who’s also a hockey coach, is taking part in the 11 Day Power Play this summer, along with 39 other players.

Crane said, “We’re going to spend the night in the locker rooms for 11 days.”

He must raise $10,000 to play in the tournament. His teammates have also pledged to raise that amount or even more. Crane’s team is hoping to raise $1 million for cancer research.

Crane said, “Although it may be physically grueling, it will be a walk in the park compared to what some people have to endure in their battle against cancer.”

Crane said both of his grandmothers had cancer and that’s one of the reasons why he wanted to help make a difference.

He also said, “My dedication for my play is to raise the money and be an inspiration to my students and my children and bring awareness to cancer research.”

Coach Crane also travels to Greensboro where he helps coach a skills clinic at the Greensboro Ice House. He also helps to coach his three children as well. He and his wife, Sarah, are also expecting another baby that’s on the way!

Crane who’s from Buffalo will travel back to help set the World Record for must hours of hockey played during the tournament on June 22 – July 3.

You can help take part in the 11 Day Power Play by donating money for cancer research that will go to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

(© 2017 WFMY)