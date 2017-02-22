NC Teen Charged For Killing Man During Argument About Shoes

Cornell Torian was shot to death while two people argued over tennis shoes at a Roxboro park. WNCN photo

ROXBORO, N.C. – A 16-year-old surrendered to Roxboro police Tuesday afternoon after being charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man during an argument Monday night, police said.

WNCN reports Richard Jackson turned himself in around 2 p.m. and is being held without bond, according to Chief David Hess.

Cornell Torian, 20, was shot and killed Monday evening in Longhurst Park when two men began arguing over tennis shoes, police said.

Torian was said to be an “unintended victim.”

“Someone called and said I needed to get to the hospital. My son had been shot,” said Torian’s mother, Becky Torain.

Becky Torain said she went to the hospital praying her son’s wounds weren’t too serious.

“I was just crying and calling on Jesus, just hoping that if he got shot it might have been in the leg or something.” Becky Torian said.

She says the medical examiner had told her that her son had passed away.

While facing the tragic reality, she could only think about her son’s last moments alive.

“I didn’t want him to know he was dying, I didn’t want him to suffer so, if he got shot and went to sleep, it feels better, to think about it that way,” Becky Torian said.

“The tragic loss of life tonight has forever impacted two families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families dealing with this senseless act,” Hess said.

