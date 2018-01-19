WFMY
NC Tow Truck Driver Dies in Weather-Related Crash

WNCN , WFMY 12:29 PM. EST January 19, 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tow truck died in a traffic wreck on Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road on Friday morning, Durham police said.

Around 10 a.m., the truck was carrying a SUV when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The incident closed North Miami Boulevard between Greenbriar and Juniper streets.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation. Please check back for updates.

