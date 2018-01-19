NC Tow Truck Driver Dies in Weather-Related Crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tow truck died in a traffic wreck on Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road on Friday morning, Durham police said.

Around 10 a.m., the truck was carrying a SUV when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The incident closed North Miami Boulevard between Greenbriar and Juniper streets.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation. Please check back for updates.

Latest: Closings & Delays List

Need a Snow Code?

Snow Totals: Major Winter Storm

When Will Your Road Get Plowed? It's About Priority

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV