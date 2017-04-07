NC Trooper Finds Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run By Chance: Warrant

RALEIGH, N.C.--Charges were filed in a fatal 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run after a trooper happened to see the suspect vehicle parked at a repair shop, according to court documents

On Jan. 16, 2016, Kyle Strait, Jennafer Schark, and Steven Daniels were walking with four other friends down U.S. Highway 421 around 11:15 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle from behind.

Strait and Schark were killed in the collision. Daniels was injured but survived.

The case remained open for more than a year until a trooper happened to see the suspect’s vehicle at a Lillington auto repair shop, warrants say.

In July 2016, the North Carolina State Crime Lab examined trace evidence found on one of the victim’s clothing.

That examination revealed the vehicle that killed Strait and Schark was teal metallic in color but had been painted gray, warrants say.

On Jan. 16, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from businesses near the fatal collision.

The State Lab’s examination allowed investigators to identify in that footage what they believed to be the suspect vehicle – a single-cab Chevrolet or GMC short-bed truck that was gray in color.

On Jan. 29, a state trooper went to an auto repair shop in Lillington as part of an investigation into an unrelated vehicle collision.

The trooper happened to notice a truck parked in the shop’s yard that matched the description of the vehicle seen in surveillance footage.

The trooper spoke with an employee of the shop who said the truck was his grandson’s and had been at the shop for more than a year.

The truck parked at the shop was a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado short-bed with significant front-end damage, warrants say.

Detective later responded to the shop and had the truck towed for further investigation.

That investigation led to the arrest of Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington. He was identified by police as the driver in the collision.

He was charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter or remove evidence, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of Raleigh was also charged.

Crounse was charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter and remove evidence, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.

Crounse is being held in Harnett County under a $100,000 secured bond.

Stewart a member of the U.S. Marines stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, military officials confirm. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.

The owner of the auto repair shop told CBS North Carolina he doesn’t know anything more than what’s in the warrant.

