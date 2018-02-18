NC Trooper's Cruiser Bursts Into Flames

The car began smoking and within minutes was fully engulfed in flames. WNCT photo. (Photo: Custom)

WAKE COUNTY, NC - An NC State Highway Patrol car burst into flames along Highway 264 Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the Wake County and Nash County border around 1:30.

Reports say the car was engulfed in flames within minutes after it started smoking. Crews put foam on the car to douse the flames.

The car was having electrical problems earlier in the week.

The trooper in the cruiser was able to make it out of the car with no injuries.

