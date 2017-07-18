NC Union Supporters Protesting New Farm Law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Advocates for migrant labor in North Carolina fields are gathering outside Gov. Roy Cooper's office to amplify their unhappiness with a bill he signed they say makes it harder to improve worker conditions through union agreements.



Representatives of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, pro-labor clergy and others planned a Tuesday news conference outside the old Capitol building to criticize a provision in a farm measure approved by the legislature.

The new law makes it unlawful for farmers to collect union dues for workers and transfer the money to a union. It also would prevent a union contract mandate from being contained in worker lawsuit settlements with farmers.



The Farm Labor Organizing Committee already has the union provision will be challenged in court. Cooper signed the law late last week.

