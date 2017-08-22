NC, Virginia Govenors Place Wager for IMSA Championship Race

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are placing a friendly wager on this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIRginia International Raceway.

McAuliffe and Cooper are betting on two drivers from their home states in the two-hour Biscuitville Grand Prix IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race Saturday afternoon. Cooper is betting on Ocean Isle, NC native Chad McCumbee and McAuliffe is backing Blacksburg, Virginia's James Clay.

The bet will end with one Governor getting agriculture products from either NC or Virginia.

If Clay wins, McAuliffe will get North Carolina peanuts and Cheerwine. Should McCumbee win, McAuliffe has offered to give Cooper some Virginia-grown peanuts, ham and craft beer.

McCumbee drives the No. 25 Mazda MX-5 and Clay drives the No. 84 BMW.

“I look forward to watching Virginia’s own James Clay fly past the competition at VIR in his BMW,” said Gov. McAuliffe. “However, in the unlikely case of a North Carolina upset, I will be happy to share ‘Virginia’s Finest’ agricultural products with Gov. Cooper. As a leading agricultural producer on the East Coast, we have plenty of our world-famous peanuts, ham, and craft beer to share with our neighbors to the south, no matter the outcome of the race.”

"Racing has such a rich history in North Carolina, being the birth place of NASCAR, and I can’t wait for Chad McCumbee to showcase the amazing talent we have in our state during the Biscuitville Grand Prix,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m confident North Carolina will pull out the win and will gladly wager some North Carolina peanuts and Cheerwine® – a great race-day snack – with Gov. McAuliffe. This will be a fun event for both states, and I look forward to seeing the results come Saturday!"

