Western NC Wildfire About 15 Percent Contained

A wildfire burning on private land in McDowell County and in the Pisgah National Forest has grown to 550 acres. Pic. Asheville Citizen Times (Photo: Custom)

**THURSDAY UPDATE**

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters say they are making progress on a fire in the mountains of western North Carolina.

But local media outlets reported the fire has now burned more than 2 square miles in McDowell County.



U.S. Forest Service spokesman Bill Swartley said Wednesday afternoon that firefighters are working to remove potential fuel from areas near homes that have been threatened. Officials said 35 homes and 10 other buildings have been threatened by the fire.



The Dobson Knob fire started Sunday near the North Cove Community north of Marion.



The fire is about 15 percent contained.



About 140 firefighters are working on the blaze.

Swartley says weather conditions should improve for the rest of the week.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MARION, NC (Asheville Citizen-Times) - A wildfire burning on private land in McDowell County and in the Pisgah National Forest has grown to 550 acres Tuesday and is 10 percent contained, said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings.

The Dobson Knob Fire began Sunday afternoon on private property off Old Linville Road in the North Cove Community.

The fire is threatening 35 homes and 10 minor structures such as sheds and garages in the community north of Marion Jennings said.

She said no evacuations are planned. Firefighters are working on structure protection by back burning "right up to the homes" to the remove fuel load, she said. Water tanks and fire hoses have been staged near the homes in case the fire gets any closer.

She said some of the containment is due to the back firing around the structures. Helicopter water drops on Monday also helped slow the spread of the fire around the homes.

There are 90 firefighters working the fire from the U.S. Forest Service, the N.C. Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management and local volunteer fire departments.

Most of the fire’s spread has been south and east away from the North Cove Community and into the Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest. The area is very steep area with rock cliffs, making firefighting even more difficult.

Fire managers are looking to fall back to existing defensible fire lines where possible, Jennings said. The area has a long history of wildfire, most recently the Bald Knob Fire in 2015.

To protect public and firefighter safety, the following area closure is now in effect:

All U.S. Forest Service lands north of Mountains-to-Sea Trail (No. 440) and Dobson Knob Road (Forest Service Road 106), east of North Fork of Catawba River, south Old Linville Road (State Road 1560), and west of Overmountain Victory Trail (Trail No. 308G).

Overmountain Victory Trail between Old Linville Rod and Dobson Knob Road/Forest Service Road 106.

The Mountains-to-Sea Trail from the North Fork of the Catawba River to Old N.C. 105 (SR 1238/Kistler Memorial Highway) and Dobson Knob Road/F.S. Road 106.

Communities in the North Cove, Woodlawn, and Linville Falls as well as areas to the north of the fire might see dense smoke Tuesday. Travelers along U.S. 221 North should expect to experience smoke along the roadway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

