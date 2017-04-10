NC Wildfire Threatening Homes, Life in Pisgah Forest

The Dobson Knob Fire is burning on 125 acres on private and Pisgah National Forest land in McDowell County (Photo: Angie Wilhelm/AWilhelm@Citizen-Times.com)

MARION — A wildfire that started in the North Cove Community in McDowell County has grown to 125 acres and spread onto land in the Pisgah National Forest, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings.

The Dobson Knob Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon on private property off Old Linville Road. The fire is threatening structures in the rural area, Jennings said.

She said no evacuations are planned. Fire fighters on working on structure protection by burning out around homes to the remove fuel load, she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said. The fire is not at all contained.

“We are still in the initial attack,” Jennings said. “The fire is burning on rough terrain especially going up to Dobson Knob. It’s a pretty steep area with rock cliffs, making it tough area to fight fires.

The U.S. Forest Service, the N.C. Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and local volunteer fire departments are all responding to the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (No. 440) from the North Fork of the Catawba River to Old N.C. 105 (SR 1238/Kistler Memorial Highway) and Dobson Knob Road (FSRD 106). Fire managers are looking at a larger area closure

The fire is burning on the west side but outside the boundary of the Linville Gorge Wilderness, she said.

It’s about 4 miles away from where the White Creek Fire burned in mid-March in the Linville Gorge, eventually burning 5,538 before it was fully contained March 28.

