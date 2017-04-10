NC Wildfire Threatening Homes

The Dobson Knob Fire is burning on 125 acres on private and Pisgah National Forest land in McDowell County (Photo: Angie Wilhelm/AWilhelm@Citizen-Times.com)

MARION - A wildfire that started in the North Cove Community in McDowell County has grown to 200 acres and spread onto land in the Pisgah National Forest, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings.

The Dobson Knob Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon on private property off Old Linville Road. The fire is threatening 35 homes and 10 minor structures such as sheds and garages, in the rural area, Jennings said.

She said no evacuations are planned. Fire fighters on working on structure protection by burning out forest "right up to the homes" to the remove fuel load, she said. Water tanks and fire hoses have been staged near the homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said. The fire is not at all contained.

“We are still in the initial attack,” Jennings said. “The fire is burning on rough terrain especially going up to Dobson Knob. It’s a pretty steep area with rock cliffs, making it tough area to fight fires."

The U.S. Forest Service, the N.C. Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and local volunteer fire departments are all responding to the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (No. 440) from the North Fork of the Catawba River to Old N.C. 105 (SR 1238/Kistler Memorial Highway) and Dobson Knob Road (FSRD 106). Fire managers are looking at a larger area closure.

There are no evacuation orders yet, but if conditions change, Jennings said people need to think about what they would take with them in an evacuation.

"We're not expecting any high winds (Monday night). There is no frontal system expected until Wednesday. We're hoping to get some good work done around those homes by Wednesday," Jennings said. "The good news is the fire is moving to the south and east, away from the community and into the forest".

The fire is burning on the west side but outside the boundary of the Linville Gorge Wilderness. It’s about 4 miles away from where the White Creek Fire burned 5,538 acres in the Linville Gorge before it was fully contained March 28.

