NC Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday At Fireworks Display

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands filled Wake Forest High School’s football stadium to watch the 44th Fireworks Spectacular Monday night in Wake Forest.
While July 4th is a celebration of the birth of our country — at least one person was celebrating a birthday also.
Gates opened at 5:30 p.m., but the people waiting to get inside stretched well into the parking lot.
“We figured there would be a lot of people in line,” said Danielle Martin.
While most people showed up to celebrate America’s 241st birthday, one woman was there to also celebrate her 100th birthday.
“I’ll be a hundred Sunday,” said Joyce Davis.
Davis has lived in Wake Forest for 99 years and 359 days.
The crowds at the fireworks gave her a big happy birthday wish as they sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
Davis says she’s been to nearly all of the fireworks shows in Wake Forest – but this year is easily the best.
“I’m glad you couldn’t see my tears – it was overwhelming. To think all these people would wish me a happy birthday,” Davis said.
The festivities didn’t end Monday night.
On July 4th Wake Forest will be celebrating with a parade on North Main Street and West Juniper starting at 10:30 a.m.
