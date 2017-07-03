NC Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday At Fireworks Display

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands filled Wake Forest High School’s football stadium to watch the 44th Fireworks Spectacular Monday night in Wake Forest.

While July 4th is a celebration of the birth of our country — at least one person was celebrating a birthday also.

Gates opened at 5:30 p.m., but the people waiting to get inside stretched well into the parking lot.

“We figured there would be a lot of people in line,” said Danielle Martin.

While most people showed up to celebrate America’s 241st birthday, one woman was there to also celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I’ll be a hundred Sunday,” said Joyce Davis.

Davis has lived in Wake Forest for 99 years and 359 days.

The crowds at the fireworks gave her a big happy birthday wish as they sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Davis says she’s been to nearly all of the fireworks shows in Wake Forest – but this year is easily the best.

“I’m glad you couldn’t see my tears – it was overwhelming. To think all these people would wish me a happy birthday,” Davis said.

The festivities didn’t end Monday night.

On July 4th Wake Forest will be celebrating with a parade on North Main Street and West Juniper starting at 10:30 a.m.

