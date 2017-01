NC Woman Crashes Into 2 Homes After Having Heart Attack

A woman crashed her car into two Raleigh homes Wednesday. CBS North Carolina photo.

RALEIGH - A woman crashed into a pair of Raleigh homes Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the wheel according to Raleigh police.

Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a car damaging two homes in the 3300 block of Marshlane Way.

“I was sleeping and I heard a loud boom,” said one homeowner, Nicole Collins. “It kind of scared me, it shook the whole house. I didn’t know if we were having a earthquake or what.”

The other homeowner, Leslie Bourne, was also startled by a boom.

“I just heard a big boom and it kind of scared me so I jumped up to see what was going on and came out to this,” Leslie Bourne said. “I was scared to death, I was really scared to know the lady was still the car.”

Police said that the residents who lived in the houses were able to pull the woman out from her car.

Collins was one of those who helped pull the woman out of the car. She said the driver didn’t have a pulse when she was removed from the car.

“She was fighting. We got her out of the car and she was fighting. I just pray she’s alright and she continues fighting,” she said.

First responders arrived on scene and performed CPR on the driver. Emergency crews were able to get the woman stable before transporting her to the hospital.

“They got her out of the car and were getting ready to perform CPR but the ambulance pulled up so we backed up and let them do their thing,” Bourne said. “[First responders] did a really good job, I’m glad they got here on time and did what they could to get her stable and save a life.”

A police wreck report identified the driver as Terrie Williams White, 48, of Raleigh. She was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers are crediting the residents for potentially saving White’s life.

Both homes were occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside either home was injured.

