NC Woman Dies After Getting Swept Away in Flood Waters

A woman has died after the North Carolina Highway Patrol said she drove around several barricades and was swept away in the flooding that has followed heavy rains earlier this week.

Local media outlets said the car on N.C. 58 was carried away by high water from Contentnea Creek about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greene County near Stantonsburg.

Authorities said the woman was the only person in the car, which was found later by firefighters.



The woman's name has not yet been released.



It's the second apparent storm-related death in North Carolina. Transportation department officials found a body Tuesday while removing debris at a bridge over the Neuse River near Smithfield. That victim's name has not been released.

