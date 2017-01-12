NC Woman Still Haunted By FL Airport Shooting

CARY, N.C. — A Cary woman was at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday when a gunman started shooting.

She told WNCN, she's still dealing with the trauma.

“The scariest part of the whole thing was not knowing where we were safe,” said Sue Daum.

On Friday, Daum was flying home from Fort Lauderdale, after a business trip. She said she saw a mob of people running toward her while at the TSA check-in area.

“People just kept yelling ‘run!,’ people ‘yelled don’t look back’,” said Daum.

She said people were also yelling “active shooter.”

Daum said dropped everything and started running. While running she said she was focusing on surviving.

“I was just kind of running on my adrenaline, so it didn’t really settle in until I got away from there,” said Daum.

She told WNCN she was forced to run from possible threats three times. It wasn't until she was taken to the runway, into a private hanger that she felt safe.

“It’s undeniably the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had,” she said.

Daum is back home in Cary but the feeling of terror and fear from the traumatic event still haunts her.

“For the most part I’m fine, because I have to keep going. Life doesn’t stop just because I went through this,” she said.

Five people were killed in the shooting and eight others were wounded.

Esteban Santiago was charged with the crime and may face the death penalty.

Copyright 2017 WNCN