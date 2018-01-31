NC WWII Veteran, Civil Rights Activist Millie Veasey Turns 100

Millie Veasey (Photos on (L) UNCG, Photo on (R) George Umbenhauer)

RALEIGH, N.C.--A special “Happy Birthday” goes out today to North Carolina World War II veteran and civil rights activist Millie Veasey, who is celebrating her 100th birthday. How about that!

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina’s first lady visited Veasey in December 2017 when they delivered her the nine-millionth Meals on Wheels meal.

Veasey served in the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during WWII.

