NC Zoo Adding Dragonfly Paddle Boat Rides

NC Zoo adding paddle boats in North America. Pic. NC Zoo (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You’ll soon be able to get up close with the fish at the North Carolina Zoo. The Zoo is adding for the first time, paddle boats at its North America Lake.

You can take a 30-minute paddle boat ride on one of the 24 boats that also come with canopies. The paddle boats will cost an additional $5 per person or included in the Fun Pass.

The boats will be available April – October daily from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The boats will be located at the Marsh Boardwalk, North America at the zoo.

