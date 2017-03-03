NC Zoo Adds Two New Attractions

NC Zoo adding new attractions (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is booming with visitors and with new attractions.

More than 47,000 guests visited the zoo during the month of February setting a new record. It marks the largest attended February in the zoo’s 43-year history.

The zoo is now looking forward to offering two new attractions. The attractions include Dragonfly Paddle Boats and the Dino Bus.

The Dragonfly Paddle Boats will allow you to spend 30 minutes out on the North America Lake exploring. It begins in April along with the Dino Bus. The Dragonfly Paddle Boats includes an additional ticket price of $5 or included with the Fun Pass.

The Dino Bus will all you to see animatronic dinosaurs up close on a direct ride to and from the center of the park. It also includes narrated tours. It will be open daily from 9:00 am – 5:00 p.m. during the months of April – October. It costs an additional ticket purchase of $4 or included with the Fun Pass.

