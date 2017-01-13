WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

NC Zoo Boasts Largest Attendance in Over 20 Years

NC Zoo and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:08 PM. EST January 13, 2017

797,159 guests came to the Asheboro Zoo in 2016, the third-largest year for attendance in the zoo's history.

1994 and 1995 were the only years that saw more attendance.

RELATED: It's a Snow Day for Animals at the Zoo

“We are deeply grateful to all those who came to see us in 2016," North Carolina Zoo Director Pat Simmons. "The citizens of North Carolina feel great ownership of this wonderful attraction and showed it this year with their visits."

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY

WFMY

It's A Snow Day For Animals At The Zoo

WFMY

Iconic Tortoise From NC Zoo's Past Dies In Florida

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories