NC Zoo Boasts Largest Attendance in Over 20 Years

Gorillas on exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo. (Photo: Valerie Abbott, NC Zoo)

797,159 guests came to the Asheboro Zoo in 2016, the third-largest year for attendance in the zoo's history.

1994 and 1995 were the only years that saw more attendance.

RELATED: It's a Snow Day for Animals at the Zoo

“We are deeply grateful to all those who came to see us in 2016," North Carolina Zoo Director Pat Simmons. "The citizens of North Carolina feel great ownership of this wonderful attraction and showed it this year with their visits."

Copyright 2016 WFMY